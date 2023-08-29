Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 29, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Hurricane threatening Florida

Hurricane Idalia to hit Florida with 'catastrophic' storm surge

MSU focuses on AI

Montana State navigates emergence of ChatGPT, AI technology use among students

Irish Johnny aims to bring a new pub to Uptown Butte

His name is Irish Johnny—and he's bringing a new pub to Uptown Butte

Health issues could ground some pilots