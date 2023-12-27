Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Dec. 27, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
Three $1M tickets drawn in Montana Millionaire
Three $1M tickets draw in Montana Millionaire
Granny's Donuts owner builds community in Bozeman with 5-star service
Granny's Donuts owner builds community in Bozeman with 5-star service
Why you should spend your Christmas gift card ASAP
Got a Christmas gift card? Why you should spend it immediately
Montana minimum wage increases Jan. 1
Montana minimum wage increases Jan. 1