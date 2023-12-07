Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Dec. 7, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
3 dead in Las Vegas shooting
3 dead and 1 injured after shooting at UNLV in Las Vegas
Montana sheriff pleads guilty to deer poaching
Montana sheriff pleads guilty to deer poaching
Gallatin Co. seeks input on three intersections between Belgrade and Bozeman
Gallatin County seeks input on three intersections between Belgrade and Bozeman
Proposed ballot measures would overhaul Montana election system
Proposed ballot measures would overhaul Montana election system