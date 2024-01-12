Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 12, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
Montana boy battling rare disease
Great Falls boy is battling an extremely rare disease
Jelly Roll testifies at Senate hearing on fentanyl bill
Country singer Jelly Roll testifies at Senate hearing on fentanyl bill
Montana House candidates ready if incumbent runs for Senate
Montana House candidates ready if incumbent runs for Senate
Lear Jet crashes at Livingston Airport
Lear jet ends up in ravine at Livingston airport after missing runway during landing