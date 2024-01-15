Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 15, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Body recovered following Idaho avalanche

Body recovered from deadly Shoshone County, Idaho avalanche

Important changes you need to know about this 2024 tax season

Important changes you need to know about this 2024 tax season

Butte miners keep working, powering through extremely cold temperatures

Butte miners keep working, powering through extremely cold temperatures

2 US Navy SEALS missing after mission off coast of Somalia

2 US Navy SEALs are missing after mission off coast of Somalia

Alaska Airlines passengers sue Boeing for airplane door blowout