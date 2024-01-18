Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 18, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
DOJ calls officer response in Uvalde school shooting a 'failure'
DOJ calls officers' response in Uvalde school shooting a 'failure'
Record low temps lead to historic demand for electricity across Montana
Record low temperatures lead to historic demand for electricity across Montana
Megan Stedman's family says she was a ray of light taken from them
Megan Stedman's family says she was a ray of light taken from them
Horse dies in Sun Prairie barn fire
Horse dies in Sun Prairie barn fire
Montana DOJ discusses threats and hoaxes
Montana DOJ discusses threats and hoaxes