Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 23, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Donald Trump, Nikki Haley go head-to-head in New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump, Nikki Haley go head-to-head in New Hampshire primary

MSU sweeps Idaho State on season with 77-70 win at home

Montana State sweeps Idaho State on season with 77-70 win at home

Judge rules to cap largest medical malpractice verdict in Montana history

Judge rules to cap largest medical malpractice verdict in Montana history

Wilsall non-profit saves more than 60 dogs with help of community