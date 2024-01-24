Watch Now
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 24, 2024

Top stories from Jan. 24, 2024.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jan 24, 2024
Bozeman woman faces homicide charge after fiance dies from gunshot wound.

Bozeman to host Spartan Race for the first time this summer

Arntzen critical of Billings board move to keep book in library

Four Corners residents fed up with foul odor from water and sewer district

