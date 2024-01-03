Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 3, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

NFL fines owner $300K for throwing drink at fans

NFL fines Carolina Panthers owner $300K for throwing drink at fans

Belgrade School District to ask for additional funds to build new school

Belgrade School District to ask for additional funds to build new school

MT AG encourages human trafficking awareness

Montana Attorney General encourages human trafficking awareness

Suze Orman's best financial moves for 2024