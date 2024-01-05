Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 5, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
Gallatin and Bozeman both mark wins
Gallatin tops Skyview; Bozeman beats West in boys basketball to begin conference play
Specific violent details revealed in video of Jan. 6 attackers
Specific Violent Details Revealed In Video Of Jan. 6 Attackers
Butte Chief Executive recounts witnessing violent passenger on flight to Bozeman
J.P. Gallagher recounts witnessing violent passenger on flight to Bozeman