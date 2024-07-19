Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, July 19, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, July 19, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Trump accepts Republican nomination for president

Trump accepts Republican nomination for president

Bozeman man accused of driving wrong way on I-90 in stolen vehicle while DUI

Bozeman man accused of driving wrong way on I-90 in stolen vehicle while DUI

Marty Lambert, longtime Gallatin County Attorney, dies at 69

Marty Lambert, longtime Gallatin County Attorney, dies at 69

Tester stands by concerns over Biden's reelection