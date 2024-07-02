Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, July 2, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

It's been 60 years since landmark Civil Rights Act was signed into law

It's been 60 years since landmark Civil Rights Act was signed into law

Trump's lawyers ask judge to set aside his conviction, citing Supreme Court's immunity ruling

Trump's lawyers ask judge to set aside his conviction, citing Supreme Court's immunity ruling

Owners of Butte's iconic Truzzolino Tamales selling business - but there's a catch

Owners of Butte's iconic Truzzolino Tamales selling business—but there's a catch

Woman recreating trip her great-great-grandfather took 128 years ago