Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, July 8, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, July 8, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Final hearing Monday ahead of Baldwin manslaughter trial

Final hearing Monday ahead of Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial

France's left-wing parties win most seats in elections

France's left-wing parties win most seats in elections; lack of majority threatens turmoil

Biden sends letter to Congress stating he's committed to staying in race

Biden sends letter to Congress stating he's 'firmly committed' to staying in the race

Red flags a remote job is a work-from-home scam