Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Mar. 18, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Mar. 18, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Congress scrambles to avoid a looming partial government shutdown

Congress scrambles to avoid a looming partial government shutdown

MSU gets First Four matchup v. Gambling State in NCAA tourney

Montana State gets First Four matchup versus Grambling State in NCAA tournament

The 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Butte America

The 2024 Butte St. Patrick's Day Parade

What can we expect to see from BMX in the 2024 Olympics?