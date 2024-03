Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Mar. 7, 2024

Posted at 8:13 AM, Mar 07, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world. TRENDING VIDEOS: Manhattan Christian advance to State 'C' semifinals Lustre Christian, Manhattan Christian advance to State 'C' semifinals Belgrade School District asking voters to approve $60.5M bond Belgrade School District asking voters to approve $60.5 million bond Bozeman median home prices approaching $1 million Bozeman median home prices approaching $1 million Health officials urge measles vaccinations as cases continue to rise Health officials urge measles vaccinations as cases continue to rise

