Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Nov. 17, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Bozeman library director talks about the decision to deny developer's planned parking garage

Bozeman library director talks about decision to deny developer's proposal

Roberts dog breeder uses thermal drone to help find lost dog

Roberts dog breeder uses thermal drone to help find lost dog

Biden tells leaders that US wants trade and partnerships

Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders the US wants trade and partnership

Montana sends first group of inmates to Arizona