Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Nov. 2, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
Infant dies following fatal shooting of a man in Billings
Infant dies following fatal shooting of man in Billings
Bobcat Insider: MSU reflects on loss to Idaho
Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen reflects on loss to Idaho, looks ahead to Northern Arizona
Woman accused of murder in the death of a man found fatally shot in Belgrade
Woman accused of murder in death of man found fatally shot in Belgrade
Former West Yellowstone superintendent speaks out about her sudden resignation
Former West Yellowstone superintendent speaks out about her sudden resignation