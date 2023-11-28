Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Nov. 28, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Wildfire reported south of Big Timber

Wildfire reported south of Big Timber

Special session proposed to address tax increases

Special session proposed to address tax increases

Donald Trump set to testify again

Donald Trump set to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial

Biden announces new White House council to strengthen the supply chain