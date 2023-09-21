Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 21, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

$33T deficit has effects on agriculture in Montana

Montana Ag Network: $33 trillion deficit has lingering effects on agriculture

Artist creates mural at Finlen Hotel in Butte

Artist comes from London to Butte to paint mural at Finlen Hotel

Strong reactions to Bozeman's urban camping decision

Meeting to consider urban camping ordinance draws strong reactions from public

Senate confirms chairman of Joint Chiefs

Senate confirms chairman of Joint Chiefs, evading GOP senator's block

Global oil prices could influence interest rate calls