Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 21, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
$33T deficit has effects on agriculture in Montana
Montana Ag Network: $33 trillion deficit has lingering effects on agriculture
Artist creates mural at Finlen Hotel in Butte
Artist comes from London to Butte to paint mural at Finlen Hotel
Strong reactions to Bozeman's urban camping decision
Meeting to consider urban camping ordinance draws strong reactions from public
Senate confirms chairman of Joint Chiefs
Senate confirms chairman of Joint Chiefs, evading GOP senator's block
Global oil prices could influence interest rate calls
Global oil prices could influence Central Bank's interest rate calls