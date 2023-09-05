Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 5, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Butte celebrates Labor Day

Butte's annual Labor Day picnic celebrates legacy of fight for workers' rights

Researchers look to upcoming flu season

Nationwide research looks to figure out how to stop spread of flu

As bears prep for winter, experts say to be 'bear aware'

As bears prep for winter, Montana FWP says to be especially 'bear aware'

Astronauts splash down after mission