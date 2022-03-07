Town Pump planning new car wash in Butte

BUTTE - A new Town Pump Express Car Wash is planned for Harrison Ave in late 2022.

In a press release, the company said the facility will be located south of Silver Bow Pizza.

Town Pump currently operates Town Pump Express Car Washes in Helena (Custer & Sanders) and in Great Falls (2500 10th Avenue South).

The Town Pump Express Car Wash is a next-generation, high-efficiency car wash providing faster, safer, and more sophisticated wash with affordable pricing and three membership packages. Members will have unlimited access to washing their cars. The Express Wash can wash and dry a car in under 3 minutes. Multiple cars can be washed at the same time with a clean car exiting the was every 15 seconds. Wash equipment automatically adjusts to the vehicle size to ensure every surface is evenly cleaned. The Town Pump Express Car Wash is also capable of handling dually trucks. Complimentary vacuums and floor mat washing stations will be available at the wash exit.

“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding Town Pump Express Car Wash experience to Butte,” said Kevin Kenneally of Town Pump. “Our guests will love this world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, and onsite mat washers. Additionally, our membership packages will ensure a quick, convenient way for our guests to keep their vehicles clean.”