Update: Rail car cleared from Billings tracks; road remains closed

Update 2:45 p.m.

Andy Garland, the Director of Communications for Montana Rail Link, provided comments over the phone to MTN News on the situation at 2:45 p.m. According to Garland, a low-speed derailment occurred at Gabel Road in Billings on Friday. No injuries or hazmat materials were involved. The crossing should no longer be occupied. Any further information will be released as the investigation continues.

————————

Update 2:15 p.m.

A large vehicle has cleared the rail car from the track over the roadway, although the road remains closed to traffic.

BILLINGS - A train has derailed in Billings, officials said Friday.

The derailment blocked Gabel Road and was reported at about 1:30 p.m. by the Billings Police Department on social media.

Montana Rail Link advised two cars derailed in the area of the 2800 block of Gabel Road, which police said will remain closed for several hours.

No one was injured, no vehicles were struck and no homes nor businesses were hit.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News A derailed train in Billings on Friday afternoon blocked Gabel Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.