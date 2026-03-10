Travelers face long lines amid government shutdown and spring break rush

BOZEMAN — Airport security lines surged yesterday across the U.S. as a partial government shutdown continues.

"I flew through Atlanta today, and I flew through Dallas yesterday," said traveler Bailey Hope during a conversation yesterday at the Bozeman International Airport.

Hope said she saw a "higher level of traffic" than usual at both airports she traveled through to get here.

"Atlanta airport is the craziest right now," she added. "I saw people waiting for four to five hours in the general line."

Luckily for Hope, she had pre-check but said if she didn't she thinks she would've been waiting for over three hours in the security line.

WATCH: TSA wait times are surging at airports across the country during spring break. Here's what travelers in and out of Bozeman need to know

Spring break travel brings longer TSA wait times at airports across the US, Bozeman sees busy stretch ahead

The Atlanta International Airport posted to X Monday morning stating their experiencing "extended wait times at TSA security check points as they continue to work through staffing constraints."

Houston Hobby Airport and the New Orleans Airport also both posted advising travelers to arrive at least three hours before their departure time.

All statements said these long waits are because of the partial federal government shutdown's impact on TSA operations.

"The longer is lasts, the more impacts there will be," said Bozeman International Airport president and CEO, Brian Sprenger.

Sprenger added that it's feeling busier than normal at the airport in Bozeman as well.

"When you add in the government shutdown with DHS on top of everyone traveling across the country for spring break," said Sprenger. "It's definitely busier."

According to Sprenger, starting Wednesday, the Bozeman airport will average around ten thousand per day traveling to and from Bozeman for spring break.

Although Sprenger said the ongoing shutdown hasn't affected staffing or anything locally yet, he's taking it "day by day."

"As we see what happens and transpires with congress, we will have a better idea."

