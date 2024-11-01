Treat Street kicks off Halloween in Butte with free candy for hundreds of kids

BUTTE — Hey, it’s cold, it’s starting to snow—yes, it must be Halloween in Butte, Montana, and we’re here at the Treat Street event and I think some of the kids are having a pretty good time.

“Halloween is the best! I love Halloween,” said Brooks Blando.

Treat Street is celebrating its 18th year at the World Museum of Mining’s Hell Roarin’ Gulch ghost town with hundreds of kids getting an early start on their trick or treating.

“The costumes are so good, they’re so cute and very scary ones,” said volunteer Arianna Metesh.

How do you like Treat Street?

“I like it,” said Teagan Calcaterra.

What’s your favorite part so far?

“The treats,” said Calcaterra.

Are you getting some candy? What’s your favorite part so far?

“Ghosts!” shouted one child.

Volunteer Rob Cox said, “I’m just dressed like me. These kids keep saying, ‘Great wizard costume, man.’”

Happy Halloween!

What’s your plan for the rest of the day?

“To go hang out, get some more candy, go to houses, and then party and eat it all. Go Halloween!” shouted Blando.

