Tree of Remembrance honors departed loved ones for those grieving during the holidays in Butte

BUTTE — The holidays can be a really difficult time for those who have lost a loved one, and that’s why some Butte businesses are banding together for a Service of Remembrance to help those in the community who have lost loved ones over the years.

"I’m here for my grandmother and my grandfather, Dan Kelly and Donna Kelly," says Darragh Fitzpatrick. "They loved the holidays. We had a tradition to do the holidays on December 24th."

Fitzpatrick says the family traditionally gathers on Christmas Eve to open presents and enjoy appetizers. Along with her family, Fitzpatrick is surrounded by over 100 community members navigating grief during the holidays. She says the event is very meaningful.

MTN News

"Oh, it means everything to me. You know, hanging an ornament in their memory was very special. I think it’s beautiful, you know? Let their memory stay alive and bring the community together during a hard time like this," says Fitzpatrick.

Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services, Enhabit Hospice, Stillwater Hospice, Honeybee Hospice, and Trek united for the fourth year in a row to host the community event that featured the nationally recognized Butte singing group, Threshold Choir, as well as a violinist and several speakers.

The event also featured ornaments that attendees could write loved ones' names on before hanging them on the Tree of Remembrance.

"It’s very kind what all of you guys do and I love it so much. I love that you offer the availability to come together as a family and as a community and share mourns and fun celebrations together," says Mallory Fitzpatrick.

Meagan Thompson

When asked if he could say anything to his late great grandparents, one of the youngest family members of the Fitzpatrick family responds:

"I love them," says Leyton Jenkin.

After the ceremony, the Tree of Remembrance was moved to the Butte courthouse where more ornaments have been left out for people who would like to add a loved one’s name.

