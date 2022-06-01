Truck pulls down power lines in Butte, leading to widespread outage

BUTTE — A dump truck accident caused a power outage to several businesses along Harrison Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The truck's bed was accidentally left in the raised position; it pulled down a powerline at the intersection of Cleveland and Monroe avenues just after noon on Wednesday.

The impact caused utility poles to snap and land on the roof of the Lionheart Cannabis Dispensary.

No injuries were reported. The incident left several businesses and traffic signals without power along South Harrison Avenue.

Crews with Northwestern Energy were on scene repairing the damage and attempting to restore power to the area.