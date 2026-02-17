Trump nominee from Montana defends views on anti-white discrimination during confirmation hearing

BOZEMAN — This week, during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, questioned Bozeman resident Jeremy Carl.

“I think it’s just heartbreaking that you’ve been nominated for this position and that you’ve reached a panel before the United States Senate,” said Murphy.

Carl was recently nominated by President Trump to become an assistant secretary of state for international organizations.

He was introduced at the hearing by Senator Steve Daines.

"I am delighted to introduce Jeremy Carl of my hometown, Bozeman, Montana," said Daines.

WATCH: Bozeman Trump Nominee Faces Senate Questions Over Race Comments

Bozeman resident Jeremy Carl faces Senate questioning over controversial race statements

Murphy questioned Carl on past comments about race, citing a statement in which Carl described anti-white discrimination as the most "pervasive and politically salient form of racism today."

In response, Carl said: “Senator, this is certainly my belief — I’m not running away from it."

“I think that, of course, all races in different contexts can be subject to severe discrimination. White Americans are often very disfavored in overt ways. We see this in the Small Business Administration and other places.”

In 2023, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte appointed Carl to the board of Humanities Montana. Carl also previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during the first Trump administration.

He is also the author of the 2024 book "The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart," published by Skyhorse Publishing.

The publisher has released a range of books, including "Melania."

During the hearing, Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, also questioned Carl about some of his statements and views.

Carl's response: "I made some comments in interviews minimizing the effect of the Holocaust that were absolutely wrong, and I'm not going to sit here and defend them," he said.

MTN News reached out to Jeremy Carl and received this statement:

"I'm tremendously grateful to President Trump for nominating me and to the President, Secretary Rubio, and their teams for their continued support. It's truly an honor to be considered for this important role defending America's interests. I regret that the Democrats have chosen to wildly misrepresent my views and to turn a hearing that should have been about critical matters related to the conduct of America's foreign policy into a partisan circus of character assassination. I am grateful to the many people from Montana and beyond who have reached out to show their support over the past several days. I am confident the majority of Senators will see through these political games and support my confirmation to the Department of State, as President Trump intends."

