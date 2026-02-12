TSA launches ConfirmID for travelers without acceptable form of ID

BOZEMAN — Planning to fly soon? The TSA launched a new identity verification system earlier this month for travelers without an acceptable form of ID.

The new system, TSA ConfirmID, requires travelers 18 and older without a REAL ID or another form of identification, such as a passport, to pay a $45 fee to go through security. Once paid, the TSA will attempt to verify the traveler’s identity; passengers whose identity cannot be verified may be turned away.

The fee is paid online and is valid for 10 days from the start of travel. A payment receipt must be shown at the TSA checkpoint. The process typically takes between 10 to 15 minutes, but can take longer in some cases, the TSA says.

According to the TSA, ConfirmID is meant to strengthen identity verification and aviation security.

“So far, we’ve had very good success with it. Here in Montana, we get about 89% of our passengers that come in that do have some form of compliant ID,” said Kc Wurtsbaugh, TSA Federal Security Director for Montana. “For those that don’t, we’ve had very good success with people who’ve pre-paid the $45.”

If you’re interested in learning more about TSA ConfirmID, visit this link.