Tuesday Headlines: Big Sky murder verdict, BSD7 phone ban, Butte hit-and-run plea

TOP HEADLINES:
Daren Abbey found guilty of murder of Dustin Kjersem at Big Sky campground
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Butte hit-and-run case
New plaza brings major restaurant chains to Butte
Bozeman high schools to ban cell phones during entire school day
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical facts, events, notable births and deaths for November 11:
🏛️ Major Historical Events
Ancient & Medieval History:
- 1620 - The Mayflower Compact was signed by Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower
- 1215 - The Fourth Lateran Council opened in Rome under Pope Innocent III
Military & Wars:
- 1918 - World War I Armistice signed - Fighting ended at 11 AM (the "11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month")
- 1620 - Polish-Lithuanian forces defeated the Russians at Battle of Klushino
- 1942 - German forces occupied Vichy France during World War II
- 1965 - Rhodesia declared independence from Britain (Unilateral Declaration of Independence)
Political Events:
- 1889 - Washington became the 42nd U.S. state
- 1831 - Nat Turner, leader of slave rebellion in Virginia, was executed
- 1918 - Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany abdicated, ending the German Empire
- 1965 - Ian Smith declared Rhodesian independence from Britain
Space & Technology:
- 1966 - Gemini 12 launched (final Gemini mission)
- 1572 - Tycho Brahe observed a supernova in constellation Cassiopeia
🎭 Notable Births
Military Leaders:
- 1885 - George S. Patton Jr., American World War II general (died 1945)
Literature & Arts:
- 1821 - Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian author (died 1881)
- 1869 - Zinaida Gippius, Russian poet and playwright
- 1922 - Kurt Vonnegut Jr., American author (died 2007)
- 1962 - Demi Moore, American actress
Entertainment:
- 1925 - Jonathan Winters, American comedian (died 2013)
- 1968 - Parker Posey, American actress
- 1974 - Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor
Sports:
- 11968 - Carson Kressley, American television personality
Historical Figures:
- 1050 - Henry IV, Holy Roman Emperor
- 1744 - Abigail Adams, First Lady and women's rights advocate (died 1818)
⚱️ Notable Deaths
Military Leaders:
- 1831 - Nat Turner, American slave rebellion leader (executed)
- 1855 - Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and theologian
Political Figures:
Arts & Literature:
- 1918 - Guillaume Apollinaire, French poet (died from Spanish flu)
- 2004 - Yasser Arafat, Palestinian leader
Entertainment:
- 1992 - Chuck Connors, American actor ("The Rifleman")
- 2022 - Aaron Carter, American singer
🌟 Special Observances
International:
- Veterans Day (United States)
- Armistice Day (France, Belgium, and other countries)
- Remembrance Day (Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand)
- Origami Day (Japan - date represents peace)
- Singles Day (China - largest shopping day globally)
- Independence Day (Poland)
📚 Cultural & Religious Significance
Religious:
- Feast of St. Martin of Tours (patron saint of France)
Literary:
- 1620 - Mayflower Compact established principles of self-governance and rule of law
- 1620 - Pilgrims first sighted Cape Cod
Scientific:
- 1572 - Tycho Brahe's supernova observation revolutionized astronomy
- 1966 - Last Gemini mission launched, paving way for Apollo program
🎖️ Military Significance
November 11th is arguably one of the most militarily significant dates in world history due to the World War I Armistice ending "The Great War." The date became synonymous with honoring military service members and is observed as a national holiday in numerous countries.
The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month remains one of the most poetic and memorable timestamps in world history, marking the end of one of humanity's most devastating conflicts and establishing a tradition of military remembrance that continues today.
