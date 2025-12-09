Tuesday Headlines: Bridger avalanches, Vintage Christmas, Muzzleloaders

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Tuesday Morning forecast: Dec. 9, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Seven avalanches hit Bridger range in two weeks

Bridger Bowl prepares for opening day amid high avalanche danger in backcountry

Bozeman's vintage Christmas pop-up shop brings holiday magic to second-hand treasures

Bozeman's vintage Christmas pop-up shop brings holiday magic to second-hand treasures

Montana's Heritage Muzzleloader Hunt brings history to life

Montana's Heritage Muzzleloader Hunt brings history to life

THAT’S INTERESTING:

List of interesting events, notable births and deaths tied to December 9.

Events

1917 — British forces under General Edmund Allenby capture Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire.

1960 — Coronation Street (British TV soap) airs its first episode.

1961 — Tanganyika (mainland Tanzania) gains independence from the United Kingdom (now celebrated as Tanzania Day).

1965 — The beloved TV special A Charlie Brown Christmas premieres on CBS.

1979 — A global commission certifies that smallpox has been eradicated (WHO formally endorsed the certification in May 1980).

1983 — The film Scarface (starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana) opens in U.S. theaters.

1992 — Multinational forces begin Operation Restore Hope in Somalia (U.S.-led intervention to relieve humanitarian crisis).

2000 — The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halts Florida’s manual recount in the disputed 2000 presidential election (a key step in the Bush–Gore controversy).

Notable births

1717 — Johann Joachim Winckelmann, German art historian and archaeologist (often called the father of art history).

1912 — Thomas "Tip" O’Neill, U.S. Speaker of the House (Democrat).

1916 — Kirk Douglas, American film actor and producer.

1929 — Bob Hawke, Australian prime minister (1983–1991).

1934 — Judi Dench, English actress (Dame Judi Dench).

1946 — Sonia Gandhi, Indian politician and long-time Congress Party leader.

1953 — John Malkovich, American actor.

1967 — Joshua Bell, American violinist and conductor.

Notable deaths

1437 — Sigismund, Holy Roman Emperor (d. December 9, 1437).

1641 — Sir Anthony van Dyck, Flemish Baroque painter and court portraitist (d. December 9, 1641).

1968 — Enoch L. "Nucky" Johnson, influential Atlantic City political boss (died December 9, 1968).

1998 — Archie Moore, American world light heavyweight boxing champion (died December 9, 1998).

Short miscellany / quick facts

December 9 is the 343rd day of the year (344th in leap years).

The global smallpox certification of Dec. 9, 1979 is widely regarded as one of public health’s greatest achievements — smallpox remains the only human disease eradicated worldwide.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

