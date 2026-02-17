Tuesday Headlines: February 17, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026:

Tuesday morning forecast: February 17, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Trump nominee from Montana defends views on anti-white discrimination during confirmation hearing

Madison County deputy saves deer on frozen lake, video goes viral

Bozeman neighborhoods see deer population density reach 60-70 animals per square mile

NPCA wants immediate halt to $100 fee for international visitors at Yellowstone, Glacier parks

Ennis teen and her Sussex Spaniel compete at 150th Westminster Dog Show in New York City

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for February 17th:

1801 - Thomas Jefferson Elected President: The House of Representatives elected Thomas Jefferson as the 3rd President of the United States after a tied Electoral College vote. This marked the first peaceful transfer of power between political parties in American history, with Jefferson winning on the 36th ballot after defeating Aaron Burr.

1865 - Sherman's March: The Burning of Columbia: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman's army captured and ransacked Columbia, South Carolina, leaving much of the city in flames. This was part of Sherman's devastating march through the Carolinas during the final months of the Civil War.

1817 - First Gas-Lit Street: Baltimore, Maryland became home to the first street lit by gaslight in the United States.

1913 - The Armory Show Opens: The influential International Exhibition of Modern Art opened in New York City, introducing American audiences to Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, Fauve, and Cubist artworks for the first time.

1998 - Olympic History: The United States defeated Canada 3-1 to win gold in the first-ever women's hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

2008 - Kosovo Independence: Kosovo declared independence from Serbia.

2017 - Zealandia Discovery: Scientists announced the discovery of Zealandia, a mostly underwater continent in the South Pacific.

🌟 Notable Births

624 - Wu Zetian: The only woman in Chinese history to rule as Emperor in her own right. She established the Zhou Dynasty and ruled for 15 years (624-705 CE).

1596 - René Descartes: French mathematician and philosopher, famous for "I think, therefore I am."

1766 - Thomas Malthus: English scholar and economist known for his theories on population growth.

1963 - Michael Jordan: Legendary basketball player, widely considered one of the greatest athletes of all time. Led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships.

1972 - Billie Joe Armstrong: Lead singer and guitarist of the punk rock band Green Day.

1981 - Paris Hilton: American socialite, media personality, and entrepreneur who became famous through reality TV.

1991 - Ed Sheeran: British singer-songwriter known for hits like "Shape of You" and "Perfect."

Other Notable February 17th Births:

1972 - Denise Richards (actress)

1991 - Bonnie Wright (actress, Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter films)

1936 - Jim Brown (NFL Hall of Fame running back)

1843 - Montgomery Ward (founder of the mail-order retail company)

⚰️ Notable Deaths

364 - Emperor Jovian: Roman Emperor who died under suspicious circumstances after a brief 8-month reign.

1856 - Heinrich Heine: German poet, journalist, and literary critic.

1982 - Thelonious Monk: Influential American jazz pianist and composer, known for his unique improvisational style.

1986 - Jiddu Krishnamurti: Indian philosopher and spiritual teacher.

1998 - Ernst Jünger: German author and philosopher.

2021 - Rush Limbaugh: Controversial American radio talk show host and conservative political commentator.

🎭 Interesting Facts

February 17th is celebrated as World Human Spirit Day and Random Acts of Kindness Day

People born on this date are Aquarius with Amethyst as their birthstone

The primary birth flower is violets (representing loyalty and humility), with primroses as the secondary flower (symbolizing early love and optimism)

In 1958, Pope Pius XII proclaimed 12th-century Saint Clare of Assisi as the patron saint of television

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

