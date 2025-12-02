Tuesday Headlines for Dec. 2, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Detained Bozeman anesthesiologist charged with child sexual assault dies by suicide

Bull elk rescued from icy pond near Manhattan

First Montana flu death of the 2025-2026 season confirmed

Incarcerated parents give the gift of recorded reading for the holidays

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events & milestones for Dec. 2nd

1804 — Napoleon crowns himself Emperor of the French at Notre‑Dame de Paris.

1823 — U.S. President James Monroe delivers the message that became known as the Monroe Doctrine, a cornerstone of American foreign policy.

1859 — Abolitionist John Brown is hanged in Charles Town, Virginia, for his role in the Harpers Ferry raid.

1899 — Battle of Tirad Pass (Philippine–American War): Filipino forces delay U.S. troops, allowing President Emilio Aguinaldo to escape.

1942 — Enrico Fermi and the Chicago Pile‑1 team achieve the first controlled, self‑sustaining nuclear chain reaction (beginning of the Atomic Age).

1952 — The first public television broadcast of a human birth is televised (KOA‑TV, Denver).

1982 — Surgeons at the University of Utah implant the Jarvik‑7, the first permanent artificial heart, in Barney Clark.

1988 — Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country.

1993 — Notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is killed (reported as Dec. 2).

2020 — The U.K. becomes the first Western country to grant emergency authorization for the Pfizer‑BioNTech COVID‑19 vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine approval announced Dec. 2).

Observances, holidays and awareness days

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery (United Nations observance).

National Pollution Control Day (India; observed to remember victims of the Bhopal disaster and raise pollution awareness).

Special Education Day / National Special Education Day (awareness).

National Mutt Day (U.S.; promotes adoption of mixed‑breed dogs).

World Computer Literacy Day (awareness of digital literacy).

Notable births (people born Dec. 2)

1825 — Pedro II, Emperor of Brazil.

1923 — Maria Callas, Greek‑American operatic soprano.

1968 — Lucy Liu, American actress.

1973 — Monica Seles, tennis champion.

1978 — Nelly Furtado, Canadian singer‑songwriter.

1981 — Britney Spears, American pop singer.

1983 — Aaron Rodgers, American NFL quarterback.

1991 — Charlie Puth, American singer‑songwriter/producer.

Notable deaths (people who died Dec. 2)

1547 — Hernán Cortés, Spanish conquistador (reported date of death).

1859 — John Brown, American abolitionist (executed).

1972 — Yip Man (Ip Man), Chinese martial artist and Wing Chun master.

1985 — Philip Larkin, English poet and novelist.

1986 — Desi Arnaz, Cuban‑American actor, bandleader and television pioneer.

1990 — Aaron Copland, American composer.

1993 — Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug trafficker (killed).

