Tuesday Headlines: ICE holds in MT, Yankee Doodle expansion, and Bizarre catnapping

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, May 5, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms likely for the late afternoon and early evening. Some storms could produce gusty wind and some small hail.

Warm with late-day storms for Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Rising ICE Holds in Gallatin County: Sheriff Shares Insights

Sheriff Dan Springer discusses the rising number of ICE holds in Gallatin County, revealing growing enforcement of immigration laws and emphasizing community safety.

Copper Mining in Butte: New Tailings Dam Plan Set to Extend Operations

Montana Resources Seeks Expansion for Butte Copper Mining Operations

Montana Resources plans a 100-foot height increase for the Yankee Doodle Tailings Impoundment to extend copper mining in Butte for 30 more years and manage waste.

Don't miss George's story—watch our video and see how he was taken!

$1,000 Reward Offered After Beloved Bear Canyon Campground Cat Is Stolen

George, a beloved cat at Bear Canyon Campground near Bozeman, has gone missing after being taken by a woman captured on surveillance video. His family offers a $1,000 reward for information.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts about June 10:

1916 - First Father’s Day: The first observance of Father's Day in the United States was held on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington, inspired by the idea of honoring fathers. 1935 - The First Superhero: On June 10, 1935, the character "Action Comics" #1 was published, introducing Superman, considered the first superhero and a major figure in comic book history. 1942 - Holocaust Tragedy: June 10, 1942, marked the beginning of the Lidice Massacre, where Nazi forces destroyed the Czech village of Lidice in retaliation for the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich, resulting in the death of its male residents and deportation of the women and children. 1967 - Six-Day War: On June 10, 1967, the Six-Day War between Israel and neighboring Arab countries came to an end with a ceasefire, leading to significant territorial changes in the Middle East. 1985 - The Gendarmerie Assassination: Jean-Paul II, the Pope, escaped an assassination attempt in Ankara, Turkey, on June 10, 1982, when Ali Agca attempted to shoot him. 1991 - The Last Soviet Republic: On June 10, 1991, the Soviet Union dissolved its Communist Party, marking a significant step towards the end of the USSR and the beginning of the Russian Federation. 1994 - The Modern Olympics: The first Olympic Games for athletes with disabilities took place in Paris on this date, establishing the foundation for the Paralympic Games. 2003 - The Founding of the International Criminal Court: The International Criminal Court, designed to prosecute individuals for international crimes, officially opened in The Hague on June 10, 2003. 2016 - The Orlando Shooting: On June 10, 2016, just days after the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, which occurred on June 12, the LGBTQ+ community and allies began a global outpouring of support and remembrance. Celebrations: June 10 is also celebrated as various days around the world, including National Iced Tea Day in the United States and Portugal Day, honoring the country's culture and heritage.



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

