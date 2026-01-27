Tuesday Headlines: Jan. 27, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026:

Tuesday morning forecast: Jan. 27, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Big Sky skier credits local medical center with crucial care after shattering leg bones

Montana 250th Commission awards nearly $420K to organizations

Helena City Commission adopts resolution on when, how police interact with ICE

Corporate America is responding to the unrest in Minneapolis

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events for January 27th

1606 — The trial of Guy Fawkes and other Gunpowder Plot conspirators begins in London.

1888 — The National Geographic Society is incorporated in Washington, D.C.

1945 — Soviet troops liberate the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp near Oświęcim, Poland. (This date is now observed internationally as Holocaust Remembrance Day.)

1967 — The Apollo 1 command-module fire during a ground test kills astronauts Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward H. White II and Roger B. Chaffee.

1973 — The Paris Peace Accords are signed, formally intended to end U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.

Interesting facts / observances

January 27 is observed by the United Nations as International Holocaust Remembrance Day (designation adopted in 2005) to honor victims and promote education about the Holocaust.

The date has been linked to several major scientific, exploration and media milestones (e.g., National Geographic’s founding).

Notable births (selected)

1756 — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian composer.

1850 — Samuel Gompers, English-born American labor leader and founder of the American Federation of Labor (AFL).

1930 — Bobby "Blue" Bland, American blues singer.

1959 — Keith Olbermann, American journalist and TV commentator.

Notable deaths (selected)

1851 — John James Audubon, naturalist and painter known for The Birds of America.

1967 — Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward H. White II and Roger B. Chaffee (Apollo 1 astronauts; died in the Jan. 27 fire).

1993 — André the Giant, professional wrestler and actor.

2009 — John Updike, American novelist and critic.

2018 — Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

