Tuesday Headlines: Jan. 6, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

MSU claims FCS championship in nail-biting finish

Our Lady of the Rockies: 40th birthday, tram talk

Two arrested on attempted deliberate homicide charges after Bozeman casino incident

Montana congressional delegation react to Venezuela strike

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on January 6th

Ancient & Medieval Times

1066 - Harold Godwinson (Harold II) is crowned King of England following the death of Edward the Confessor, sparking a succession crisis that would lead to the Norman Conquest

1412 - Joan of Arc is believed to have been born in northeastern France (she would become a national hero despite living only 19 years)

Early Modern Period

1537 - Baldassare Peruzzi, Italian Renaissance architect and painter, dies

1616 - Philip Henslowe, English theatrical impresario, dies

1641 - The first Parliament of Quillín is held, temporarily halting hostilities between the Mapuche and Spanish in Chile

1759 - George Washington marries widow Martha Dandridge Custis at her plantation in Virginia

18th & 19th Centuries

1838 - Samuel Morse gives the first public demonstration of the electric telegraph (unofficial birth of Morse Code)

1907 - Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center

20th Century

1925 - Mikhail Frunze replaces Leon Trotsky as Soviet Minister of Defense as Stalin and Trotsky battle for power

1931 - Thomas Edison submits his last patent application, just two days before his death

1941 - President Franklin D. Roosevelt announces the largest armaments production in U.S. history following Pearl Harbor

1950 - Great Britain recognizes the People's Republic of China

1974 - Daylight Saving Time begins year-round in the U.S. as a fuel-saving measure during the oil embargo

1975 - 2,000+ fans line up in freezing weather outside Boston Garden to buy Led Zeppelin tickets; some cause thousands in damage

1987 - University of California astronomers witness the birth of a galaxy for the first time

1989 - Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh are sentenced to death and executed the same day for assassinating Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

21st Century

2021 - Supporters of President Trump storm the U.S. Capitol during the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, resulting in deaths and the evacuation of lawmakers

Notable Births on January 6th

Historical Figures

1412 - Joan of Arc, French military leader and saint

1811 - Charles Sumner, American lawyer and politician

1878 - Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian

Entertainment & Arts

1883 - Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American writer and poet

1920 - Early Wynn, American baseball pitcher (Hall of Fame)

1944 - Bonnie Franklin, American actress ("One Day at a Time")

1946 - Syd Barrett, British musician (Pink Floyd founder)

1955 - Rowan Atkinson, British actor and comedian ("Mr. Bean")

1965 - A.R. Rahman, Indian composer ("Mozart of Madras")

1969 - Norman Reedus, American actor ("The Walking Dead")

1974 - Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian ("Saturday Night Live")

1982 - Eddie Redmayne, British actor (Academy Award winner)

1984 - Eric Trump, American businessman (son of Donald Trump)

Athletes

1957 - Nancy Lopez, American professional golfer

Notable Deaths on January 6th

1537 - Baldassare Peruzzi, Italian architect and painter

1616 - Philip Henslowe, English theatrical impresario

1852 - Louis Braille, French educator and inventor of Braille system

1919 - Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States

1993 - Rudolf Nureyev, Russian ballet dancer

2017 - Om Puri, Indian actor

2022 - Sidney Poitier, Bahamian-American actor and director

Religious & Cultural Significance

Epiphany (Three Kings' Day) - Major Christian feast day commemorating the visit of the Magi to baby Jesus (Western Christianity) or Jesus' birth, baptism, and first miracle (Eastern Christianity)

Apple Tree Day - A lesser-known observance

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

