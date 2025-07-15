Tuesday Headlines: July 15, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, July 15, 2025:

Much cooler temperatures are on tap for your Tuesday with pockets of heavy rain and several thunderstorms are likely for at least part of the region.

Showers Continue For Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Sunny Skies and Happy Crowds: Montana Folk Festival Shines in Butte

The Montana Folk Festival in Butte saw record attendance from July 11-13, featuring 20 acts on six stages, with organizers praising the event’s success and positive impact.

Bannack Days: Step back in time as the ghost town revives 1860s Montana

Bannack Days Brings Montana's History to Life

Bannack Days revives the ghost town of Bannack, Montana, showcasing 1860s life with reenactors, gold panning, and historical demonstrations for attendees.

Mural Magic: Bozeman’s Swim Center Joins City’s Art Initiative

Bozeman's Swim Center now features a vibrant mural as part of the city's initiative to support public art, requiring 1% of certain project costs to be allocated for this purpose.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some notable historical events and birthdays that occurred on July 15:

Historical Events:

1215: King John of England affixed his seal to the Magna Carta, which limited the powers of the monarchy and laid the foundation for modern democracy.

1799: The Rosetta Stone was discovered by French soldiers in Egypt. This artifact proved crucial in deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphs.

1942: The first successful test flight of the V-2 rocket was conducted by German engineer Wernher von Braun at Peenemünde. It would become the world’s first long-range guided ballistic missile.

1971: Former U.S. President Richard Nixon announced the first-ever U.S.-China trade agreement in his address to the nation.

2006: The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 1695, condemning North Korea's test launch of missiles.

Notable Birthdays:

1606: Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch painter and etcher, known for his contributions to art, especially in portraiture and use of light.

1923: Pablo Picasso, renowned Spanish painter, sculptor, and one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

1946: Diane Wiest, American actress known for her roles in films such as "Hannah and Her Sisters" and "The Birdcage."

1960: M. Night Shyamalan, Indian-American filmmaker, known for his films "The Sixth Sense," "Unbreakable," and "Signs."

1974: Forest Whitaker, American actor and filmmaker, known for his role in "The Last King of Scotland," for which he won an Academy Award.

