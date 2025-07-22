Tuesday Headlines: July 22, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, July 22, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Cool with scattered t-storms

TOP HEADLINES:

Deadly hit-and-run in Butte has neighborhood concerned about traffic safety

Emigrant man accused of planning to commit mass killing in Paradise Valley

DNRC files lawsuit against Crazy Mountain Ranch over alleged illegal water use

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for July 22:

Historical Facts:

1298: The Battle of Dornach occurred during the Swiss Wars, resulting in a significant Swiss victory over their Habsburg opponents. 1499: The Battle of Dornach, fought between the Swiss Confederacy and the Holy Roman Empire, led to the end of the Swabian War. 1793: Alexander Hamilton became the first American to serve as the Secretary of the Treasury, under President George Washington. 1793: The first U.S. patent is issued to a Connecticut inventor, granting him the exclusive right to produce a specific type of plow. 1942: The Holocaust: The systematic deportation of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto began. 1972: The last Apollo lunar mission, Apollo 17, returned to Earth. 1993: The U.S. House of Representatives voted to accept a resolution to create a National Museum of the American Indian.

Notable Birthdays:

1793: Henry Ward Beecher - An American congregationalist minister, social reformer, and abolitionist known for his efforts to end slavery. 1893: Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings - An American author known for her book "The Yearling," which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1939. 1922: John S. McCain Jr. - An admiral in the U.S. Navy and father of U.S. Senator John McCain, who was a key figure in naval aviation. 1943: Bob Dole - An American politician, lawyer, and statesman, who served as a U.S. Senator from Kansas and was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996. 1947: George Eads - An American actor known for his role as Nick Stokes on the television series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." 1986: Selena Gomez - An American singer, actress, and producer known for her music career as well as her roles in Disney Channel productions.

