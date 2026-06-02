Tuesday Headlines: June 2, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, June 2, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Cool Clouds For Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman School District 7 asks for community help to find housing for staff and teachers

Bozeman School District 7 asks for community help to find housing for staff and teachers

World Museum of Mining launches underground concert series in Orphan Girl Mine this summer

World Museum of Mining launches underground concert series in Orphan Girl Mine this summer

Gianforte signs onto federal partnership on foster care system

Gianforte signs onto federal partnership on foster care system

THAT’S INTERESTING:

On this date in 1924, the United States Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act, officially granting full U.S. citizenship to all Indigenous people born within the territorial limits of the United States. This marked a pivotal moment for Montana, home to several Tribal nations.

Montana is home to 12 tribal nations - 11 tribes living on seven reservations, plus the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, which was historically landless but received federal recognition in 2019.

The Seven Reservations and Their Tribes

1. Blackfeet Reservation (Browning)

Location: Northwestern Montana, along the eastern edge of Glacier National Park

Size: Nearly 1.5 million acres of rolling plains and Rocky Mountain Front

Population: Approximately 16,500 enrolled members

Unique Facts:

The Blackfeet still hold some rights in Glacier National Park and Lewis and Clark National Forest Host the famous North American Indian Days every July - one of the largest gatherings of North American tribes from the U.S. and Canada Main income comes from petroleum and natural gas leases



2. Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes (Flathead Reservation, Pablo)

Tribes: Salish, Kootenai (Ktunaxa), and Pend d'Oreille (Kalispel)

Population: Approximately 17,250 enrolled members, with about 9,000 living on or near the reservation

Historic Firsts:

First tribe to organize a tribal government after the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act First Indian nation to own a hydroelectric dam, which supplies power to surrounding areas

Cultural Note: The Salish originally lived in Montana's Bitterroot Valley before moving to the current reservation

3. Crow Nation (Crow Agency)

Population: About 10,000+ enrolled members, with 75% living on or near the reservation

Language: 85% of tribal members speak Crow as their first language

Cultural Preservation: Known for maintaining strong language traditions

4. Fort Belknap Reservation (Harlem/Fort Belknap Agency)

Tribes: Assiniboine (Nakoda) and Gros Ventre (A'aninin - "People of the White Clay")

Population: Combined enrollment of approximately 4,000

Cultural Events: Host the Hays Community Pow-Wow, featuring hand drum competitions and traditional dances

5. Fort Peck Reservation (Poplar)

Tribes: Assiniboine and Sioux (Dakota/Lakota)

Population: About 6,800 living on reservation, with another 3,900 tribal members living off-reservation

Location: Northeastern Montana, 40 miles west of North Dakota border, with the Missouri River as its southern boundary

Diversity: Represents 33 bands of Assiniboine Indians (two represented here) and all seven primary bands of the Sioux nation

6. Rocky Boy's Reservation (Box Elder)

Tribe: Chippewa Cree Tribe (officially combined in 1935)

Unique History: Originally inhabited by separate Chippewa and Cree tribes, but extensive intermarriage led to official recognition as one tribe in 1935

Population: Several thousand enrolled members

7. Northern Cheyenne Reservation (Lame Deer)

Population: Approximately 5,000 Northern Cheyenne plus members of other tribes

Government: Lame Deer serves as tribal and government agency headquarters

Cultural Events: Host the Heart Butte Celebration annually in August

The Little Shell Tribe

Status: Federally recognized in 2019 after being landless for most of their history

Population: Around 4,500 tribal members

Headquarters: Great Falls, Montana

History: Lived without a reservation due to 19th-century confrontations with federal officials

Cultural and Historical Significance

Languages and Traditions

Montana's tribes represent diverse language families and cultural traditions

Many tribes maintain strong oral traditions and native language programs

The state motto reflects this heritage: Montana was known as "the first best place" to tribal nations long before it became known as "the last best place"

Historical Impact

The destruction of buffalo herds in the late 1800s devastated tribal ways of life more than any other federal policy

Plains tribes' population fell from 142,000 in 1780 to 53,000 in 1890, largely due to disease and starvation

The Battle of Little Bighorn (1876) took place in Montana, where over 10,000 Lakota and Cheyenne had gathered

Modern Initiatives

Indian Education for All: Montana's groundbreaking educational initiative ensures all students learn about tribal nations

Economic Development: Tribes operate casinos, energy projects, and tourism ventures

Buffalo Restoration: The Inter-tribal Bison Cooperative works to reintroduce buffalo to tribal lands

Cultural Tourism: Native-led tours and cultural centers welcome respectful visitors

Treaties and Land

Current reservations are significantly smaller than the original tribal territories defined by the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851 and the Flathead and Blackfeet Treaties of 1855

The boundaries shown on modern maps don't accurately represent the vast tribal territories occupied in the 1850s

Montana's tribal nations continue to be vibrant, sovereign communities that contribute significantly to the state's culture, economy, and identity while maintaining their distinct traditions and languages for future generations.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

