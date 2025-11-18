Tuesday Headlines: Lost treasure hunter, Hunting season changes, new hardwood at Civic Center

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025:

Tuesday morning forecast: Nov. 18, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Out-of-state treasure hunter rescued from Highland Mountains south of Butte

Montana FWP seeks public input on 2026-2027 hunting season proposals

Butte Civic Center unveils new maple wood basketball court ahead of college tourneys

Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers honored at the Capitol

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on November 18

Major Historical Events

1421 - St. Elizabeth's Flood: A devastating storm struck the North Sea coast, breaking dikes and flooding the Netherlands. Up to 10,000 people died, making it one of Europe's deadliest floods.

1883 - Standard time zones were formally adopted by North American railroads in the United States

1903 - The Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty was signed, opening the path for the Panama Canal

1916 - The Battle of the Somme finally ended after more than four months of bloody conflict during World War I

1928 - Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in "Steamboat Willie"

1947 - The Ballantyne's Department Store fire in Christchurch, New Zealand, killed 41 people - the worst fire disaster in New Zealand's history

1963 - The first push-button (Touch-Tone) telephones debuted in the United States

1978 - The Jonestown massacre occurred in Guyana, where cult leader Jim Jones orchestrated the largest mass murder-suicide in modern history, killing over 900 followers

1993 - Black and white leaders in South Africa approved a new democratic constitution

2011 - Minecraft was officially released at MINECON 2011

Notable Births on November 18

Historical Figures

1797 - Sojourner Truth, African-American abolitionist and civil rights activist

1836 - W.S. Gilbert, English playwright and humorist (Gilbert and Sullivan)

1923 - Alan Shepard Jr., first U.S. astronaut to travel in space

Modern Celebrities

1960 - Kim Wilde, British pop singer ("Kids in America")

1968 - Owen Wilson, American actor and screenwriter

1960 - Linda Evans, American actress ("Dynasty")

1970 - Megyn Kelly, American television news anchor

1959 - Kevin Nealon, American comedian and actor ("Saturday Night Live")

Other Notable Figures

1787 - Louis Daguerre, French photographer and inventor

1899 - Eugene Ormandy, conductor

1906 - Alec Issigonis, designer of the Mini car

Notable Deaths on November 18

Historical Figures

1962 - Niels Bohr, Danish physicist (Nobel Prize winner for atomic structure research)

1978 - Jim Jones, infamous cult leader who died in the Jonestown massacre

Entertainment Figures

2002 - James Coburn, acclaimed American actor (Oscar winner for "Affliction")

1994 - Cab Calloway, legendary jazz musician and bandleader

2015 - Jonah Lomu, legendary New Zealand rugby player

2017 - Malcolm Young, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of AC/DC

Other Notable Deaths

2017 - Naim Süleymanoğlu, Turkish weightlifter known as the "Pocket Hercules"

Additional Facts

November 18 is the 322nd day of the year (323rd in leap years)

Those born on this day are Scorpios

The day marks National Apple Cider Day in the United States

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

