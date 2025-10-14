Tuesday Headlines: Madison trout project, Butte snow and Indigenous Peoples Day celebration

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Early October snow dumps 6 inches on Butte as residents predict harsh winter ahead
Montana State University honors indigenous rights pioneer Elouise Cobell with garden arbor dedication
Montana crews restore Madison River trout habitat to bolster declining populations
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some fascinating historical facts, notable deaths, and births for October 14:
Major Historical Events
1066 - The Battle of Hastings began the Norman conquest of England, marking one of the most significant dates in English history.
1947 - Test pilot Chuck Yeager became the first person to break the sound barrier, flying the Bell X-1 aircraft.
1964 - Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent resistance to racial prejudice in America.
1979 - The first major LGBT civil rights march took place in Washington D.C., with up to 125,000 people participating.
1913 - One of Britain's worst mining disasters occurred at the Senghenydd coal mine in Wales, killing 440 people.
1982 - President Ronald Reagan proclaimed his "war on drugs" policy.
Notable Births
1890 - Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President of the United States and Supreme Allied Commander in Europe during WWII
1893 - Lillian Gish, legendary silent film actress known for "Birth of a Nation" and "Intolerance"
1894 - E.E. Cummings, influential American poet known for his innovative style
1906 - Hannah Arendt, German-American political theorist and philosopher, author of "The Origins of Totalitarianism"
1939 - Ralph Lauren, famous fashion designer and founder of Polo Ralph Lauren
1978 - Usher, Grammy-winning R&B singer and performer
Notable Deaths
1977 - Bing Crosby, legendary American singer and actor, died at age 74 in Spain
2022 - Robbie Coltrane, beloved Scottish actor best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died at age 72
Fun Fact
October 14th is also International Top Spinning Day, and people born on this date share the Libra zodiac sign with pink tourmaline as their birthstone!
