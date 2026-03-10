Tuesday Headlines: March 10, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, March 10, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana Democrats say U.S. Senate Race shake-up won't impact course

Spring break travel brings longer TSA wait times at airports across the US, Bozeman sees busy stretch ahead

Viral social media videos claim animals are fleeing Yellowstone ahead of a major eruption. Park officials, a volcanologist, and Snopes all say the claims are false

Vigil Honors Bill Georgeson, Beloved Community Member Found Dead Near Pray

Montana FWP has a new way to buy your fishing and hunting license this year

Montana FWP launches ambassador business program for fishing and hunting license sales

Donations to Fork & Spoon matched dollar-for-dollar "during 10K in 10 Days fundraiser"

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events that occurred on March 10th

Alexander Graham Bell’s First Successful Telephone Call (1876)

On March 10, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made his famous first successful telephone call to his assistant, Thomas Watson, uttering the words: “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.” This milestone marked the birth of practical telephone communication. First U.S. Government Paper Money Issued (1862)

On March 10, 1862, the United States issued its first paper money, known as "United States Notes" or "greenbacks," under the Legal Tender Act to help finance the Civil War. Opening of Dachau Concentration Camp (1933)

On March 10, 1933, the Nazi regime in Germany announced the opening of Dachau, the first concentration camp, near Munich. It became a model for other camps and a symbol of Nazi oppression. Discovery of Uranus’s Rings (1977)

On March 10, 1977, astronomers James Elliot, Edward Dunham, and Douglas Mink discovered the rings of Uranus using ground-based telescopes during observations of a stellar occultation. This was the first time rings were discovered around a planet other than Saturn. Death of Harriet Tubman (1913)

On March 10, 1913, Harriet Tubman, the legendary abolitionist, humanitarian, and conductor of the Underground Railroad, passed away in Auburn, New York.

