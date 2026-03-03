Tuesday Headlines: March 3, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Wildfire near Butte campground surprises forest officials with rare late-winter fire behavior

Warm Bozeman winter gives construction crews and city workers a head start on spring

Historic Butte church turns to annual pastie fundraiser to fix a leaking roof and restore a landmark

Zinke will not seek reelection

Montana FWP urges hunters to review 2026 regulations as new license year kicks off

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on March 3rd



1861: The First Performance of the American Civil War Battle Hymn, "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," took place in New York City.

1875: Brigham Young University was founded in Utah.

1915: The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the federal income tax in the case of Pollock v. Farmers' Loan & Trust Co.

1918: The Red Army fought off the advancing German forces at the Battle of the Marne.

1931: The United States Congress established the Star-Spangled Banner as the national anthem of the U.S.

1956: Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal, leading to the Suez Crisis.

1985: The Arrow Air Flight 1285 crash in Newfoundland killed 256 people, mostly U.S. Army personnel.

Notable Births on March 3rd

February 17, 1809: Charles Darwin (1809–1882), English naturalist and biologist known for his theory of evolution.

1857: Albert Pinkham Rockefeller (1858–1923), American painter.

1894: Vladimir Lenin (1870–1924), Russian revolutionary and founder of the Soviet Union.

1923: Raúl Castro (born 1931), Cuban revolutionary and politician, former President of Cuba.

1940: Shaun Cassidy (born 1953), American singer, actor, and producer.

1974: Jon Bon Jovi (born 1962), American singer-songwriter and actor.

Notable Deaths on March 3rd

1820: William Scott, 1st Earl of Clonmell (1739–1822), Irish lawyer and politician.

1919: William Dean Howells (1837–1920), American realist author, critic.

1965: Sir Oliver Lodge (1851–1940), British physicist and writer.

1983: John Wayne (1907–1979), American actor.

2009: David Carradine (1936–2009), American actor known for "Kung Fu" and "Kill Bill."

