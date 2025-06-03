Tuesday Headlines: Prison concerns, Shopping delights and Wildfire briefing

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, June 3, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

After a chilly start you should expect daytime highs to build to near 60° for the afternoon with increasing clouds and slight shower chances by the evening.

Temperatures slowly climb this week

TOP HEADLINES:

WATCH: Possible new women's prison sparks public concern in Butte

Possible new women's prison sparks public concern in Butte

As Montana considers a new women's prison, local officials seek public feedback on the proposal, fearing last-minute decisions could overlook community voices.

WATCH: Gallatin Crossing, Bozeman's Mall Transformed with New Stores and a Fresh Identity

Gallatin Crossing: Bozeman's Mall Transformed with New Stores and a Fresh Identity

Discover the transformation of the Gallatin Valley Mall into Gallatin Crossing! Watch our video for updates on new stores and the revitalization project

WATCH: Montana Prepares for Potentially Active Fire Season Amid Early Wildfire Responses

Montana Prepares for Potentially Active Fire Season Amid Early Wildfire Responses

As wildfires ignite in western Montana, officials brace for a hot, dry season. Watch our report for insights from Governor Gianforte's annual briefing

FUN STUFF:

Here are some historical facts about June 3:

1800: The United States Army Corps of Engineers was established, originally created to support the construction of fortifications and improve navigation.

1861: During the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln ordered the Union blockade of the Confederacy, a crucial step in the war effort.

1875: The first recorded game of baseball was played under professional rules in the U.S. in a match between the Boston Red Stockings and the Philadelphia Athletics.

1888: The famous writer and poet Emily Dickinson passed away on this date. She is known for her unique style and themes in American poetry.

1943: The "Zoot Suit Riots" began in Los Angeles, California, highlighting racial tensions and conflicts between servicemen and Mexican American youth.

1965: The second version of the Arabic version of the film "The Ten Commandments" was first released in Cairo, Egypt.

1989: The Tiananmen Square Massacre took place as Chinese troops forcibly suppressed pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing, resulting in thousands of deaths.

2004: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that detainees at Guantanamo Bay have the right to challenge their detention in U.S. courts, a significant legal victory for human rights.

2017: A terrorist attack occurred in London when attackers targeted pedestrian traffic on London Bridge, leading to several deaths and injuries.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

