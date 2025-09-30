Tuesday Headlines: September, 30, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, September 30, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast:

Scattered showers and slightly cooler for your Tuesday as highs top out near 70°. Temperatures will continue to cool through the week.

A taste of fall moves into SW Montana

TOP HEADLINES:

Cancer survivor shares story of hope through Montana support community

Cancer survivor shares story of hope through Montana support community

Why does the Three Forks rest area close so often? Here's the answer:

Why does the Three Forks rest area close so often? Here’s the answer

Human remains found in Missoula County date back centuries

Human remains found in Missoula County date back centuries

Anaconda's famed smelter stack closed 45 years ago

Anaconda's famed smelter stack closed 45 years ago

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 30:

• 1791 - Mozart's opera "The Magic Flute" premiered in Vienna, becoming one of the most beloved operas in history

• 1949 - The Berlin Airlift officially ended after 15 months and more than 250,000 flights, delivering over 2.3 million tons of supplies to West Berlin during the Soviet blockade

• 1960 - "The Flintstones" premiered on television, becoming the first prime-time animated series and a cultural phenomenon

• 1966 - Botswana gained independence from Britain, with Seretse Khama becoming the nation's first president

• 1980 - Ethernet specifications were published by Xerox in collaboration with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation, revolutionizing computer networking

Notable birthdays:

• 1207 - Rumi, the renowned Persian poet and mystic whose works continue to inspire readers worldwide

• 1924 - Truman Capote, influential American writer known for "In Cold Blood" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

• 1928 - Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and author of "Night"

• 1917 - Park Chung-hee, former President of South Korea who played a significant role in the country's economic development

• 1980 - Martina Hingis, Swiss tennis champion and former world No. 1 who won five Grand Slam singles titles

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.