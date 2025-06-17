Tuesday Headlines: State Campground tips, Lunches in Butte and thousands gather for No Kings

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, June 17, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Our weather pattern is turning warmer and drier for the middle part of your workweek, but we do have a couple of isolated showers possible for our eastern counties including Gallatin and Madison county for the mid-afternoon. Be ready though, while summer begins Friday we are talking mountain snow possible this weekend.

Big drop in temperatures in SW Montana for the weekend

TOP HEADLINES:

Community Unites for 'No Kings Day': Thousands March in Bozeman

Thousands gathered in downtown Bozeman for the 'No Kings Day' protest against the Trump administration, marking one of the city's largest and safest rallies.

Vital Free Meals for Kids: Butte's Summer Lunch Program Returns for 2025

A vital summer lunch program in Butte, Montana, provides free meals to kids under 18, run by dedicated volunteers and funded by USDA and community donations.

Plan Your Camp Adventure: FWP Highlights State Parks and Fishing Access Sites

Montana's FWP highlights camping options at the state's parks and fishing access sites, emphasizing reservations, first-come-first-served rules, and responsible camping practices.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR KBZK VIEWERS:

KBZK viewers: Time to re-scan your television

