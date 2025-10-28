Tuesday Headlines: Vehicle fire charges, Husband and wife arrested in shooting death, Witches Ball 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025:

Sunshine ahead: Forecast for Oct. 28, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Woman charged with deliberate homicide in Bozeman vehicle fire that killed 44-year-old man.

Husband and wife arrested in deadly Powell County shooting that left one dead, one critically injured

Inside Butte's Witches Ball: Local artists showcase Halloween creations

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events

1636 — Harvard College founded by the Great and General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

1707 — The Hōei earthquake strikes southwestern Japan; one of the deadliest Japanese earthquakes (thousands killed).

1886 — The Statue of Liberty is formally dedicated in New York Harbor.

1891 — The Mino–Owari earthquake (largest recorded inland quake in Japan) occurs.

1893 — Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky conducts the première of his Symphony No. 6 (“Pathétique”) in St. Petersburg.

1918 — Proclamation of the independent Czechoslovak state (founding of Czechoslovakia).

1922 — Events of Benito Mussolini’s “March on Rome” culminate as Fascists seize power in Italy.

1962 — During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev announces the removal/dismantling of Soviet missiles in Cuba (effectively ending the immediate crisis).

1965 — Final construction/closure events mark completion of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

Notable births (selected)

1955 — Bill Gates, co‑founder of Microsoft and philanthropist.

1949 — Caitlyn Jenner (born William Bruce Jenner), Olympic decathlon champion and media personality.

1952 — Annie Potts, American actress.

1967 — Julia Roberts, American actress.

1972 — Brad Paisley, American country singer‑songwriter.

1974 — Joaquin Phoenix, American actor.

1978 — Gwendoline Christie, English actress.

1985 — Troian Bellisario, American actress.

1987 — Frank Ocean, American singer‑songwriter.

Notable deaths (selected)

1704 — John Locke, English philosopher (died Oct. 28).

1818 — Abigail Adams, former First Lady of the United States (wife of John Adams).

1939 — Alice Brady, American film actress.

1996 — Morey Amsterdam, American comedian and actor.

1998 — Ted Hughes, English poet (died Oct. 28).

2006 — Red Auerbach, influential American basketball coach and executive (died Oct. 28).

Observances and holidays

Independent Czechoslovak State Day (Foundation of the Independent Czechoslovak State) — national day in the Czech Republic (Oct. 28).

Ohi / Oxi Day (Greece) — commemorates Greece’s refusal of the Italian ultimatum (Oct. 28, 1940) and the start of Greek involvement in WWII.

International Animation Day — established by ASIFA to celebrate the art of animation (observed Oct. 28).

