Two men dead, suspect sought after early morning shooting reported in Three Forks

THREE FORKS - After a report of shots fired early morning on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Three Forks, two men were found deceased.

According to social media post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:28 a.m., there was a report of shots fired near the intersection of 6th Avenue East and Ash Street in Three Forks. Two unidentified adult men were found dead at the scene.

Authorities say the suspect is currently at-large. Residents are encouraged to stay in their homes with their doors locked and report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.