Two vehicle crash fatalities reported in Jefferson County

CARDWELL - Two people were killed in two separate vehicle crashes in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old Anaconda woman was killed on July 12, 2022, at approximately 3:55 pm on I-90 when the vehicle she was driving veered off the left side of the roadway. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times. She was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say it is unknown if the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs are suspected in the crash.

Also on Tuesday, a 34-year-old Boise man was killed near Cardwell on I-90 at approximately 6:31 pm when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the left-hand shoulder of the roadway. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man overcorrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times. He was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is suspected in the crash.

According to MHP, there have been 75 fatal crashes on Montana roadways so far in 2022.