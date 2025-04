BUTTE - The Covellite Theater in Butte Friday will feature a duo that plays a traditional style of Scottish music with instruments not traditionally played together.

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will play a style of Scottish dance music that was popular in the 1700s combining fiddle and cello. The duet writes their own music in this traditional style.

The show is on Friday, April 18 at the Covellite Theater in Butte. Doors open at 7 p.m.