United Way of Butte and Anaconda celebrates 75 years of service

BUTTE — The United Way of Butte and Anaconda has deep roots in the Mining City dating back to 1949. The organization has operated under a couple of different names over the years but their mission has always been the same: improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good.

"We are that underpinning of our community, and we’re hoping to help everyone thrive in it and so we’re picking up those who may fall through some of the cracks," says Juliann Crnich, executive director of United Way of Butte and Anaconda.

Over the years, the United Way has had office spaces in various locations across town but they recently planted themselves in a new building located on Harrison Avenue. Crnich says she wants Butte to know they are still committed to serving the community as they celebrate their Diamond Jubilee: 75 years of service to the Mining City.

When Valley Bank, formerly known as Glacier Bank, finished its building remodel at its Harrison Avenue location it gave a building on its property to the United Way office.

"It's been great. We have the presence. We have our sign," says Crnich. "You can see it from the street and it's been a good move."

Crnich says fundraising events are supported by the donations the organization receives. Their last event helped 103 children get ready for the school year with their annual Dress a Child event that pairs volunteers with children to shop for new clothes and shoes.

Crnich says last year the United Way impacted over 9,700 individuals and families in the community. The next event will take place during the annual Christmas Stroll in Uptown Butte.

For more information on how you can become involved with the United Way of Butte and Anaconda you can visit their website.

